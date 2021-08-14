Matthew McConaughey’s True Smell Is Revealed by Yvette Nicole Brown.

Yvette Nicole Brown, a self-proclaimed Matthew McConaughey admirer, once caught a whiff of the actor and liked what she smelled.

After telling People in 2005 that he hadn’t “used deodorant in 20 years,” the 51-year-old Oscar winner’s personal grooming habits have long been a source of concern among his followers.

Brown, who co-starred with McConaughey in the 2008 film “Tropic Thunder,” revealed in a new interview that she was one of the people who wondered what he smelt like.

Brown stated on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” on Wednesday, “I recall Matthew McConaughey saying he didn’t use deodorant and didn’t have an odor.”

“So my initial thought was, ‘I’m going to get as near to him as I can to see if he’s right,’” says the author.

Brown was pleased with what she discovered. The star of “Community” explained, “He doesn’t have an odor.” “He has the scent of granola and a happy life. He has a delectable fragrance. It’s just him, and it’s neither musty nor insane.”

Brown also stated that she believes McConaughey bathes on a frequent basis, as opposed to other celebrities and their children who do not feel the need to wash oneself on a daily basis.

“I think he bathes because he smelt so good. He simply didn’t wear deodorant,” the actress explained. “I don’t comprehend those who don’t bathe. I need to submerge myself in water and scrub myself with soap.”

Unlike Brown, McConaughey’s “Fool’s Gold” co-star Kate Hudson was less forthcoming about McConaughey’s decision to forego deodorant and cologne.

The star of “Dallas Buyers Club” stated Hudson brought a salt rock to set every time they shot their 2008 picture to try to persuade him to use it as a “natural deodorant.”

“Would you please put this on?” [Kate] asks. It’s only that I never wore it. McConaughey told Playboy in 2008 that he doesn’t wear cologne or deodorant. “All the women in my life, including my mother, have told me, ‘Hey, your natural scent smells like a man and like you.’

Several celebrities have confessed in recent weeks that not showering on a daily basis is the standard in their homes. On “The View” earlier this month, Dax Shepard and his wife Kristen Bell revealed that they wait for the “stink” to signal that it’s time to get their children Delta, 6, and Lincoln, 8, into the shower.

When it came to bathing, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis had similar routines. Brief News from Washington Newsday.