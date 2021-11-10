Matthew McConaughey explains why he opposes the mandate to vaccinate children against COVID-19.

Matthew McConaughey has spoken out about his feelings on the new COVID-19 immunization requirement for children. During The New York Times’ Deal Book Summit on Tuesday, the actor stated that he is not anti-vaccine, but that he would need more facts before supporting any vaccination requirements for young children.

“We merely stated that we are able to vaccinate children. “I want to believe in science,” he stated. “Do I believe there is a ruse or a conspiracy theory?” No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no We’ve all got to get out of that story. “Vaccines are not the subject of a conspiracy theory,” he continued.

McConaughey’s statement comes just a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer’s vaccine for youngsters aged 5 to 11. Despite the fact that McConaughey and his wife Camila are fully vaccinated, he said he and his wife choose to “go slow” with their children Levi, 13, Livingston, 8, and Vida, 11.

“I’ll tell you right now, I’m not vaccinating my small children,” he remarked. “I didn’t do it because it was required of me.” He went on to say, “I chose to do it.”

He also stated that he and his family have taken COVID-19 very seriously, relying on at-home testing to ensure that everyone in the household is safe. He also stated that he made certain that his 90-year-old mother Kay, who is immunocompromised and has been with them since the outbreak began, received the vaccine. “We quarantined ourselves more than any of our pals, and we’re still quarantined two years later,” he said.

Despite this, McConaughey stated that he is not in a position to just let his children receive the vaccine. “I couldn’t make it mandatory for the younger children to be vaccinated.” “I’m still looking for further information,” he stated.

“There will come a day, though—and it has happened in the last two years, obviously—when you’ll have to roll the dice one way or the other and ask, ‘Where are the numbers in my favor?'” I’ve had my vaccinations. Wife has been vaccinated. “We’re just trying to live as healthy a lifestyle as possible over here,” he continued, “but I couldn’t legislate it for kids just yet.”

On Thursday, vaccinations for youngsters aged 5 to 11 years old began across the country.