Matthew Hyndman Eliminated After Intense Roundtable Vote on The Traitors

The latest episode of BBC’s reality competition, The Traitors, aired on January 21, 2026, marked a pivotal moment as Matthew Hyndman, 35, was banished after a dramatic vote, leaving the remaining contestants on edge and alliances in tatters.

Strategic Betrayal Shakes Up The Game

Matthew’s elimination came as the remaining contestants gathered for another high-stakes roundtable. The show, notorious for its tense atmosphere and complex dynamics, saw Matthew and fellow contestant James face off as the top candidates for banishment. James, who held a distinct advantage with a double vote granted by the ceremonial dagger, cast both of his votes against Matthew, effectively sealing his fate. However, it was Rachel, secretly a Traitor, who delivered the final vote, ensuring Matthew’s exit from the game.

Host Claudia Winkleman, who has become known for her dramatic commentary, expressed clear frustration as Matthew’s banishment was announced. “Faithful, what are you thinking? The Traitors will murder one of you tonight. I am genuinely speechless. Good night,” she remarked, capturing the tension of the moment.

In his exit interview, Matthew reflected on the moments leading up to his elimination. “There are a few mistakes that I made near the end, particularly at the final round table. I should have gone all guns blazing against Stephen,” he said, admitting that he underestimated his fellow contestants’ loyalty and intentions. He also regretted not working harder to convince James to join forces against Stephen, whom he believed to be a Traitor from the start.

James, visibly shaken by the vote, expressed regret for his role in Matthew’s departure. “That’s me f***ed. Probably deservedly so as well,” he confided after the roundtable. The emotional toll of the game was evident, as James feared his own future in the competition was now uncertain.

Matthew, who initially longed to be recruited as a Traitor, shared his discontent at not being chosen. “I just wanted to be a Traitor!” he laughed, admitting his frustration over the missed opportunity. Despite this, he had quickly adapted his strategy, seeking to stay in the game by forming alliances, including one with Rachel and Harriet. “Me, Rachel and Harriet have formed this lovely group and we’re in a WhatsApp group together called ‘The Confessional’,” he said, illustrating the bizarre friendships that emerge in such a high-pressure environment.

As the episode concluded, the focus shifted to Rachel, whose actions sparked immediate suspicion. Fellow contestant Faraaz, the youngest player at just 22, openly accused Rachel of being a Traitor, pointing to a heated argument between her and Fiona as evidence. Stephen, another Traitor, acknowledged the growing pressure on Rachel, noting that her continued presence in the game would be increasingly difficult to maintain.

The final moments of the episode saw Rachel and Stephen retreat to the castle turret to deliberate over their next move. The two were tasked with choosing which contestant to “murder” next, a decision that would further unravel the delicate web of trust within the game. Rachel, ever the strategist, warned Stephen against getting too attached to any player, saying, “Now is not the time in the competition to stick up for people.” This chilling reminder highlighted the cutthroat nature of the competition, where loyalty is fleeting and betrayal is always around the corner.

Matthew’s exit proved to be a turning point in the game, offering viewers a glimpse into the intricate alliances, betrayals, and psychological drama that define The Traitors. As the competition grows increasingly intense, the remaining contestants face even more perilous choices, ensuring that the next episode will be watched with bated breath.