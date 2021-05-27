Matt LeBlanc, who plays Joey on Friends, had a major accident that he feared might cost him the role.

On HBO Max, the Friends reunion has finally arrived. All of the cast members and creators offer behind-the-scenes stories from the hit NBC show. Matt LeBlanc has a long history of ailments. One of the most notable was when he dislocated his shoulder on the set of “The One Where No One Is Ready.” However, LeBlanc gave a different account about injured himself just before auditioning for the role of Joey.

Before ‘Friends,’ Matt LeBlanc

LeBlanc had been acting since 1988, but his resume was scattered. He starred in Top of the Heap, a sitcom that was loosely based on Married with Children. They tried to rebrand the show as Vinnie & Bobby (LeBlanc played Vinnie) after a season, but it didn’t work. Friends would be a significant break for LeBlanc, who earned credits on episodes of Monsters and Red Shoe Diaries.

“I guess I went in a few of times,” LeBlanc explained. “I believe it was on the final callback that I went to run lines with a friend of mine. ‘So the show is about friends, being friends, just a group of pals?’ he explained. I said, “Yeah, kind of.” ‘Then we should go out drinking,’ he says. “Yeah, that’s an excellent idea,” I said.

Matt LeBlanc is solely responsible for his injury.

Joey’s method acting on Friends sounds like something he’d try. Unfortunately, when staying over at a friend’s place, LeBlanc awoke still inebriated.

“I awoke in the middle of the night at his residence and needed to use the restroom, and I got up too quickly,” LeBlanc explained. “I can’t believe I’m telling you this, but I blacked out and fell face first into the toilet, just like you do, and I… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.