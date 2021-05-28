Matt James Posts a Photo of Rachael Kirkconnell on Instagram for the First Time Since They Got Back Together on ‘The Bachelor’

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell of The Bachelor just took a big step forward in their romance by making it Instagram-official with a pic. For the first time since she appeared on the show, the actor posted a photo of Kirkconnell to his Instagram account. Furthermore, the photo suggested that their relationship may be more serious than others may believe. Here’s what he said on social media, and why it might indicate how serious their relationship is.

After a break, Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are back together.

According to the show’s premise, the couple dated while James pursued other relationships on the show. Despite the fact that there were more and more contestants put into the mix, Kirkconnell and him had an undeniable connection that stayed clear throughout the event.

On one of their last dates, she was skydiving when she was involved in an accident. Because of James’ compassion for her, he realized how profoundly he cared for her, and he ultimately chose her.

Kirkconnell, on the other hand, was embroiled in controversy with the general public while the show was airing, owing to photographs she had taken in the past. In 2018, she was spotted at a college party dressed up in an Old South outfit on a plantation. Other racially offensive photographs also resurfaced.

This prompted Chris Harrison to speak on it — and defend her — during an Extra interview with Rachel Lindsay. After that, a large portion of Bachelor Nation, including fans, chimed in on Kirkconnell’s social media posts. She finally expressed regret for her actions in the past.

Following discussion about Kirkconnell’s past, James revealed on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose that he had broken up with her. However, they have reunited months later.

On Instagram, Matt James posted a pic of Rachael Kirkconnell.