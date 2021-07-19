Matt Damon’s daughter refuses to watch the film “Good Will Hunting.” You’ll Laugh at the Reason

Matt Damon has revealed why his 15-year-old daughter Isabella refuses to see his film “Good Will Hunting.” Damon and his good friend Ben Affleck starred in the critically praised film.

During his appearance on CBS Sunday Morning on Sunday, Damon was asked if audiences still associate him with the picture, which earned him and Affleck Oscar nominations. His response featured a major revelation about his daughter, who was said to be uninterested in watching it at all.

Damon told CBS, “Sure, yeah, less and fewer.” “Younger folks, you know, aren’t as familiar with it. My 15-year-old, on the other hand, is adamant about not seeing it. He went on to say, “She doesn’t want to see any of the movies I’m in that she thinks might be excellent.”

To elucidate his point, Damon stated that his daughter Isabella, whom he shares with his wife Luciana Barroso, once told him that his film “The Great Wall” was “nothing great.” The film was released in 2017 and was a box office disappointment, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of only 35 percent.

Damon explained, “She basically likes to give me s**t.” “’Yeah, remember that movie you did called ‘The Great Wall?’” my daughter said. ‘It was called ‘The Great Wall!’ I said. He laughed as he remembered her saying, “Dad, there’s nothing amazing about that movie.”

Damon, on the other hand, claims that his daughter assists him in keeping his feet firmly planted on the earth. He also stated that he appreciates his children’s criticism of his work because it demonstrates their admiration for his job. He said, “I like that they know how much I like my profession.” He continued, “They realize it’s me–consuming and a lot of work, and that it fills me up.”

Damon also discussed how becoming a father of four kids has affected his acting career, noting that he now gets “choked up easier.” “My job has become a lot easier since I had kids since I don’t have to try,” he remarked. “I don’t have to reach for any feelings, whether it’s joy or grief, because it’s all right there,” he added. “The stakes are so much bigger when you have kids.”