Matt Damon Discusses Reuniting With Ben Affleck Ahead Of The Release Of “The Last Duel”

Matt Damon reflected on his time as a writer with Ben Affleck before of the premiere of their new film, “The Last Duel.”

After their 1997 film “Good Will Hunting,” which won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, the duo teamed up for the first time to write a film. Damon, 50, talked about the film’s writing process.

Damon told Entertainment Tonight, “I think the writing process for Good Will Hunting was incredibly inefficient.” “Because we didn’t truly grasp structure, we wrote hundreds of pages,” says the author. We’d think to ourselves, ‘Well, what if this happened?’ and then compose different scenes.”

“So, we had all these diverse scenes and we tried to cram them into something that looked like a movie,” the “Ford v Ferrari” star stated to the site.

The actor did say, though, that the upcoming film “The Last Duel” is different since “it’s a story about perspective.”

There are “two knights and then there’s the Lady Marguerite” in the film, according to Damon, and their views are written by separate talents.

The actor also told ET that he and Affleck, 48, authored the male perspectives for the two knights, while director Nicole Holofcener wrote the female perspective for Lady Marguerite.

During an interview with the journal, he stated, “That’s kind of the architecture of that movie.” “And I guess we just discovered that after 30 years of doing… like movies, we actually learnt something about structure along the way, and the process moved a lot faster.”

He also stated that he and Affleck will write more in the future because the previous film “didn’t turn out to be as time-consuming as” they anticipated. Furthermore, the actor stated, “It was actually a lot of fun.”

This year’s historical drama “The Last Duel” is set to hit theaters on October 15th.

Damon will also appear in the highly anticipated film “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which is now in post-production and set for a May 6, 2022 release. Affleck, on the other hand, is presently filming Andrés Muschietti’s “The Flash,” which is set to hit theaters on November 4, 2022.

In addition, Affleck will appear in the films “Hypnotic,” “Ghost Army,” and “Witness for the Prosecution.”

In terms of personal life, Affleck is seeing Jennifer Lopez, while Damon is married to Luciana Barroso.