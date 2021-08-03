Matt Damon claims he has never used the f-word in his personal life.

Matt Damon, who recently stated that he no longer uses the “F-word for a homosexual person” after being called out by his daughter, has now clarified that he has never used the term on anyone in his personal life.

“[D]uring a recent interview, I recalled a chat I had with my daughter where I sought to contextualize for her the progress that has been made,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter Monday in response to the outrage.

“Though by no means full – since I was growing up in Boston and, as a child, heard the word ‘f-g’ used on the street before I even knew what it meant to,” the 50-year-old actor continued.

The slur had been used “constantly and casually,” Damon went on to say. He also stated that the same dialogue appeared in one of his 2003 films.

He explained, “[There] was even a bit of dialogue in a movie of mine as recently as 2003; she, in turn, expressed amazement that that word could ever have been used unthinkingly.” “She was incredibly eloquent about how awful that word would have been to someone in the LGBTQ+ community, regardless of how culturally mainstream it was, to my amazement and joy. I not only agreed with her, but I was enthralled by her commitment to social justice, principles, and goals.”

In 2003, he and actor Greg Kinnear starred in the film “Stuck on You,” in which they played conjoined twins.

“I have never called somebody ‘f—-t’ in my personal life,” the actor added.

Damon claims that the talk he had with his daughter, which he discussed in the prior interview, was not “awakening.”

He went on to say, “I don’t use any kind of slur.” “I’ve discovered that removing prejudice necessitates active activity toward justice rather than passive comfort in thinking oneself as a ‘nice man.’ And, given the prevalence of open antagonism toward the LGBTQ+ community, I understand why my statement prompted many to presume the worst.”

“To be as explicit as I can be, I stand with the LGBTQ+ community,” he said.

Isabella, 15, Gia, 12, and Stella, 10, are his three children with his wife Luciana Barroso. Damon also has a 22-year-old daughter from a previous marriage with Barroso.

The actor will appear in the film “The Last Duel,” which will be released on October 15th of this year.