Matalan’s ‘beautiful’ £18 dress is being described as a ‘steal’ by customers.

After seeing it online, Matalan customers are swooning over one of the retailer’s latest outfits.

Many consumers will be looking for versatile attire that can transition from summer to autumn at the drop of a hat now that warmer weather is looking further away than ever.

Customers are praising Matalan’s Black Heart Print Midi Shirt Dress as “great for any occasion” on the internet.

Customers compliment the £12.99 ‘best ever’ artificial tan from Superdrug.

The dress, which costs £18 and comes with cropped sleeves and a belted waist for extra form, is black with small white hearts and has cropped sleeves and a belted waist for added shape. A collared button front completes the midi dress.

The garment is listed as “new” on the Matalan website, but that hasn’t stopped customers who have already purchased it from submitting reviews.

On the site, the £18 dress has gotten over 30 five-star reviews.

“Excellent dress,” one customer said in one of the reviews. Great deal, really comfortable, and it also looks fantastic! I would recommend it to anyone.”

“Great dress for any occasion,” said another. “I was so happy with this dress that a friend went out and bought it after seeing me in it,” remarked another, while a third said, “Lovely dress. You may dress it up or down. It dangles beautifully. The size is accurate. Exceptional value for money.”

“Every time, any place dress,” a fourth shopper remarked. What a steal this dress is; it’s a nice, comfy garment that can be worn for a variety of occasions at any time of year.”

“It’s very relaxing,” said another. I bought a size 16 on top and a 14 on the bottom, so the waist was rather big, but since it has a belt, I just tied it in the back and it looks fantastic.

“I enjoy the length of the sleeves because, as an older woman, I prefer the upper half of my arm to be covered. It’s the right length for me at 5’10”, it’s a midi, and I love it. Exceptional value for money.”

The Black Heart Print Midi Shirt Dress from Matalan costs £18 and can be purchased online here.

Here’s where you can find a Matalan store near you.