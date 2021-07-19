Mat George, the host of the podcast “She Rates Dogs,” was killed in a hit-and-run accident.

Mat George, the host of the podcast “She Rates Dogs,” was killed in an automobile accident in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 17. George’s co-host, Michaela Okland, announced the 26-year-death old’s on Twitter.

She wrote, “I would prefer you guys hear [sic]this from me than a news article.”

“Last night, Mat was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Right now, I’m at a loss for words. I wish I could call everyone who knows him personally, but the word has already been spread, and I just cannot do so at this time,” she concluded.

At roughly 2:20 a.m., George was struck and killed by a white BMW while crossing southbound in an unmarked crosswalk on Croft Avenue. CBS Los Angeles reported on Saturday. The BMW was apparently traveling east on Beverly Boulevard when it collided with George, causing the victim to go eastbound and collide with the road. George was pronounced deceased at the site by paramedics who attended to the incident.

Okland thanked those who reached out to her for help in a separate post. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out; I apologize for not responding sooner, but even if we are close,” she added. “And thank you so much to everyone who shared their tales and shared how he influenced them. Please talk about him whenever you think of him in the future.”

Okland also posted on the “She Rates Dogs” podcast Twitter page that she and George had recorded one more episode for the show, which was set to air on Tuesday, but that it would be delayed.

“I know I’ll be grateful in years to come that there are so many recordings of Mat’s laugh to listen to. I’m not ready to talk about everything, or to have to characterize him in the past tense. “I think you all understood how vibrant, loving, accepting, and beautiful Mat George is after 10 seconds of listening to him,” she wrote.

The owner of the BMW, who apparently continued driving east after the incident, has yet to be identified by the LAPD West Traffic Division.