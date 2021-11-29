Masks must be worn in lectures starting tomorrow, according to university students.

Students at Liverpool John Moores University will be required to wear masks in class starting tomorrow as part of a slew of new measures introduced across the UK to combat a new Covid strain.

Students are also encouraged to perform lateral flow tests twice a week and to take advantage of the immunization and booster injections that are available.

“Everyone must now wear face coverings, even while seated, when in communal facilities, including as offices, libraries, classrooms, and lecture theatres,” according to an email sent to LJMU students obtained by The Washington Newsday.

In Scotland, six novel Omicron variants have been discovered.

“You may remove your mask only when seated at a single person desk or study room,” the email continued (Although on occasion you may be requested to wear your mask).

“It’s critical that everyone in our community does this to keep us all safe and limit the transmission of virus, allowing us to continue teaching face-to-face.”

Students who are exempt from wearing masks due to medical reasons will not be required to do so.

“While compliance has been strong, we are increasing up the mandatory use of facial covers,” the LJMU Covid Operations Group wrote to their students. Expect to be challenged if you are not wearing a facial covering (and have no visible exemption).” The presence of Omicron, a new variation of Covid, has resulted in a tightening of norms and regulations across the UK, particularly in educational institutions.

Since the “variant of concern” was first discovered last week, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has found additional cases across the UK.

Face masks will be made mandatory in supermarkets and public transportation starting tomorrow.

Staff and students in Year 7 and above have also been “strongly encouraged” to cover their faces outside of classrooms in communal spaces.

Face coverings will not be required in pubs and restaurants for the time being.