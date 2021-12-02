Masked thugs break into the Post Office and make off with a large bag of cigarettes.

Five masked robbers broke into a Post Office and fled with a hefty bag of cigarettes in a white BMW getaway car.

At around 9 p.m. last night, Merseyside Police were called to Garston Post Office on Speke Road (Wednesday).

Five masked criminals gained entry into the building and took a huge quantity of cigarettes stashed in a “large bag” from behind the cash counter, according to the police.

Following the event, the suspects are thought to have fled in a white BMW Series 1 automobile.

Officers are continuing their CCTV and forensic investigations as part of the investigation.

“Business burglaries are not a victimless crime – they have a major impact on shop workers and the people who use their facilities in our communities,” said Detective Inspector Chris Saidi.

“We’re on a mission to track down these criminals and guarantee that other businesses aren’t victimized in the future.”

“Let us know if you were on Speke Road near the post office last night and observed the event or anyone driving away, as your dashcam, CCTV, or other information could be crucial.”