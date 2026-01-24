Masked Singer Viewers Shocked by Professor Green’s Surprise Reveal

The latest episode of ITV’s The Masked Singer left fans reeling after Teabag’s identity was revealed to be rapper Professor Green. The unmasking came as a complete shock to viewers who had been convinced they had figured out the celebrity behind the mask.

The popular singing competition kicked off its seventh series on January 3, 2026, with an all-new cast of disguised stars performing a range of classic hits. The show’s judges—Maya Jama, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, and Mo Gilligan—had their work cut out for them as they tried to decode the clues and vocal performances.

Professor Green Unmasked

Teabag, who performed a stirring version of ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ by Deep Blue Something, baffled both the panel and home audiences with vocals that offered few clues as to their identity. Despite speculation mounting throughout the episode, no one could pinpoint Teabag’s true identity with certainty.

The mystery deepened as Teabag found himself in the bottom two alongside Yak. The eventual reveal stunned viewers, as the celebrity unmasked was none other than Stephen Manderson, better known as rapper Professor Green. The reveal left fans buzzing on social media, with one person exclaiming: “Teabag was not who I was expecting!” Another viewer was equally shocked, saying: “What a reveal. Professor b****y Green. Not a single person guessed him.” Other fans echoed the sentiment, with comments like: “I love a good ‘YOU WHAT?!?’ reveal” and “Teabag is… PROFESSOR GREEN! Well, who’d have thought?!”

Professor Green, aged 42, made his name in the UK music scene in the early 2010s with hits like ‘I Need You Tonight’ and ‘Read All About It’. Known for his gritty rap style, he shot to fame as a leading figure in British hip hop, but his appearance on The Masked Singer marked a completely different side of the performer.

Mike Tindall The Favorite Guess

Before the big reveal, the guessing game had already begun, with fans and even the judges speculating wildly about Teabag’s identity. The most prominent theory among viewers was that Teabag was former England rugby star Mike Tindall, a well-known public figure and member of the Royal Family due to his marriage to Zara Phillips, daughter of Princess Anne.

One fan tweeted: “Teabag: I know this may sound wild, but could it be Mike Tindall?” Even Jonathan Ross threw his hat into the ring, guessing Tindall as his pick for Teabag. However, the former rugby player was not the celebrity behind the mask. Instead, the unmasking of Professor Green came as a true surprise, even to the most astute of fans.

The Masked Singer continues to keep its audience guessing, with the latest series available to stream on ITVX.