Masked Singer Fans Guess Tinie Tempah Behind Can of Worms Costume

The guessing game heats up on ITV’s “The Masked Singer” as fans believe they’ve cracked the mystery behind one of the remaining contestants, Can of Worms. With eight contestants still in the running and only four celebrities revealed so far, viewers are convinced that British rapper Tinie Tempah is hiding beneath the elaborate mask. As the competition intensifies, fans are using every clue to make their predictions, sparking a frenzy on social media.

Clues Point to Tinie Tempah

The popular show, which kicked off on January 3, 2026, has seen its fair share of dramatic moments, with Can of Worms standing out due to a series of cryptic hints that have led viewers to speculate that Tempah is the celebrity behind the mask. Fans have pieced together clues pointing to the rapper’s past and career, creating a compelling case for his participation.

One of the most significant clues came in the form of a cryptic reference to “plants that make music,” which fans believe could link to a remix of Lily Allen’s song “Can’t Knock ‘Em Out,” a track Tempah worked on. Another clue, “written in the stars,” aligns with Tempah’s 2010 hit single of the same name. Fans also noted a chipmunk appearing in the clue package, a nod to his collaboration with rapper Chip (formerly Chipmunk) on the track “Game Over.”

Tempah’s ties to the song “Welcome to Cabana” with producer Naughty Boy seemed to match a clue referencing a “naughty step,” further adding to the intrigue. A mention of “bring on the soul” also stood out, as it could relate to Tempah’s hip-hop-inspired fried chicken and soul food venture, RAPS. In addition, the rapper’s autobiography, *My Story So Far*, was referenced by Can of Worms’ fondness for “relaxing with a bookworm.”

Adding to the case, Can of Worms spoke about a “Trade Show” in their first clue package, which was quickly connected to Tempah’s history of performing at corporate events and trade shows.

Despite the growing consensus that Tinie Tempah is the man behind the mask, other names have been suggested by fans. JLS’s Marvin Humes has also been put forward, while judges—Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, and Maya Jama—have speculated on various other celebrities, including Robbie Williams, Ben Shephard, and Paul Whitehouse.

Can of Worms has already captivated viewers with memorable performances, including “Be Our Guest” from *Beauty and the Beast* on opening night, followed by a Halloween-themed rendition of “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr. These performances have kept fans on their toes, as many admit they’re still unsure about the identity of the voice behind the mask.

As the series continues, anticipation is mounting for the next episode, set to air on January 24, 2026. This will mark the first time all eight remaining contestants will perform together, promising even more surprises. Special guest Perrie Edwards will join the judges, adding extra excitement to the ongoing guessing game.

Whether Can of Worms is indeed Tinie Tempah or another celebrity entirely, fans are certain of one thing: “The Masked Singer” continues to deliver unexpected entertainment, drawing millions of viewers who can’t wait to see who will be unmasked next.