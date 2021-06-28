Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Initially Didn’t Want Their Names Attached to Their Fashion Lines

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were extremely popular in the 1990s and 2000s. Their names and faces were everywhere because they were some of the biggest young stars around.

It’s no secret the Olsen twins could sell any product if they attach their names to it. However, when they began working as fashion designers, they initially did not want people to know they were behind the clothes.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen each have their own clothing line.

In the mid-2000s, Mary-Kate and Ashley slowed their acting career down and looked towards fashion. The twins had sold a lot of clothes as part of their merchandise before, but they decided to become serious fashion designers.

Mary-Kate and Ashley founded The Row, a high-end fashion label, in 2006. It was well-received in the industry, and the Council of Fashion Designers of America gave it an award.

The sisters then went on to establish a more affordable brand called Elizabeth and James. It is now sold at Kohl’s.

Mary-Kate and Ashley understood that business, not performing, had always been their calling. They even revealed acting gave them very little creative control.

“There’s a lot of compromise in the entertainment industry,” Ashley told Allure in 2013. “I am not great at not being able to manage the finished product,” Mary-Kate continued.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen initially did not want their names attached to their fashion work

Mary-Kate and Ashley take fashion quite seriously. In fact, the sisters even considered letting their work speak for itself and not attaching their name to their first label.

"We didn't want to be in front of it, we didn't necessarily even want to let people know it was us," Ashley said in a new interview with i-D. "It was really about the product, to the point where we were like: Who could we get to front this…