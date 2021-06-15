Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Explain Their ‘Discreet’ Attitude

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were were well-known actresses, but they haven’t seen on our screens in a long time. Despite the fact that the Full House alums have retired from television and film, they continue to be successful as the founders of The Row, a high-end fashion line, which is now in its 15th year. The Olsens talked about their professional move and why they’ve been so secretive about it in an interview.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen attribute their ‘discreetness’ to their parents.

The Olsen sisters were picked to appear on Full House when they were just a few months old, and it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The adorable twins won over viewers right away and went on to star in a number of TV and film roles. They appeared to be continuing their acting careers, but at the age of 18, they chose to take a sabbatical. It was the beginning of their retreat from the limelight.

In the present, the sisters are rarely seen or heard from, and they also avoid social media and internet shopping. Mary-Kate explained to i-D magazine why they’re so private: “We were raised to be quiet individuals.” She also cautioned the reporter that she and Ashley were “a little out of practice” because they hadn’t conducted an interview in quite some time.

During their break, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen launched their fashion company.

During their time away from performing, the sisters began to pursue other interests.

To be honest, I’m not sure how aware we were of what we were doing at the time,” Ashley told the magazine. “We had recently relocated to New York. We were 18 years old at the time, and I believe all we knew was that we wanted… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.