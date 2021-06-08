Mary J. Blige Could Be Dating Someone New

Mary J. Blige has spoken out about the consequences of her divorce from ex-husband and former manager Kendu Isaacs. After more than 30 years in the business, Blige claimed she was the principal breadwinner and battled Isaacs over spousal support. She determined to stay alone until she met someone deserving. After photographs and videos of her looking intimate with rapper Conway The Machine appeared, many people were left wondering about their relationship status.

A look back at Mary J. Blige and Kendu Isaacs’ split.

Blige and Isaacs married in 2003, and he took over management of her career as a result. Isaacs filed for divorce in 2016, alleging that she was having an affair with her protégée. He was also allegedly spending their marriage wages on his mistress, according to her.

Mary J. Blige’s divorce from Kendu Isaacs is still fresh on her mind, but she was once in a relationship with this R&B bad boy.

Throughout their marriage, the singer claims she was the sole income. Isaacs, on the other hand, disagreed, claiming that as her manager, he helped her career thrive. He asked for $130,000 per month in spousal support at first. Blige was eventually sentenced to pay $30,000 in monthly support as a condition of her probation. In 2018, their divorce was finalized. The terms of the divorce settlement are kept private.

In a 2019 interview with SELF Magazine, Blige discussed the relationship, stating she put Isaacs on a pedestal. “When I take a step back, I see that we all desire the same things,” she explained. She added, “And we want everything to be the way we want it to be.” “I was looking for a rescuer. I’d been hurting for such a long time, and in such a dreadful way.”

Who is Conway The Machine, and what does he do?

Conway, like Blige, works in the entertainment industry. The native New Yorker… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.