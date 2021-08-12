Mary from Love Island boosts heart rates in all the wrong ways.

Mary Bedford’s dress in the ‘Heart Rate’ challenge has been mocked by Love Island viewers.

To raise each other’s heart rates, the girls had to perform a sexy dance for the boys and vice versa.

The females wore nurse uniforms and lingerie, but Mary’s costume was particularly unpopular with spectators.

Contestants on Love Island set one other’s hearts racing.

Mary stood out among the other girls in a mermaid costume with a red curly hairdo.

“Why oh why did Mary just come out as Ariel the tiny mermaid!” one fan wrote on Twitter. #LoveIsland”

“Love Island just did Mary dirty, she looks like she’s set to go to the school disco #LoveIsland,” another added.

“Someone get Mary out of that outfit right now #LoveIsland,” a third user tweeted.

Jake Cornish’s clothing, which he wore as a Viking, was equally unpopular with fans.

Millie Court was the girl who raised the most lads’ hearts, and Liam Reardon joked that she should “burn” her costume.

The girls were able to collectively boost the boys’ heart rate the highest, rather than the boys raising the girls’.