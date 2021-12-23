Marvel Reveals Evil Strange, Mordo in ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Trailer.

On Wednesday, Marvel Studios released the trailer for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” a film that stars not just Doctor Strange, but also Evil Doctor Strange and villainous Baron Mordo.

Doctor Strange’s sidekick Wong advises him not to perform “that” spell because it is “extremely risky” at the start of the trailer. “We messed with the stability of spacetime,” Wong explains. “The Multiverse is a notion about which we know disturbingly little,” Doctor Strange remarks, echoing a statement from the recently released film “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” The next scene depicts the “Spider-Man” post-credit scene, in which Baron Mordo exclaims, “Your degradation of reality will not go unpunished,” as Doctor Strange emerges from his house to find the entire world has been damaged.

Doctor Strange, on the other hand, is confident that it was the only way to solve the situation, referring to Spider-issue Man’s and adds, “But none of this was meant to happen.”

Doctor Strange’s girlfriend gets married, Wong’s life is in danger, and Doctor Strange falls from a mystery height are all shown in the trailer.

Wanda Maximoff, who assists Doctor Strange in comprehending the multiverse, was also presented in the trailer. Doctor Strange can be seen fighting Shuma-Gorath before the Evil Doctor Strange appears.

On May 6, 2022, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” will be released exclusively in theaters.

The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and is directed by Sam Raimi. Baron Mordo will be played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, with Elizabeth Olsen reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff.

“Doctor Strange,” the franchise’s debut installment, was released in 2016. There hasn’t been a single film on this character since then.

Despite this, the character has appeared in Marvel films such as “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The fifth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four will be “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Following that, Marvel will release “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which will be released on July 8, 2022.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be the final film released by Marvel in 2022. In 2023, “The Marvels,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” will be released.