‘Marty Supreme’ Shatters A24 Box Office Record with $80M Domestic Gross

The ping-pong drama Marty Supreme has become A24’s highest-grossing film in North America, surpassing $80 million in domestic earnings by Monday, January 19, 2026. This marks a major achievement for the independent studio, as the $70 million film continues to break new ground in the box office with its unexpected success.

The film’s financial triumph is especially notable for being an original, non-IP movie. Having outperformed previous A24 hits such as Everything Everywhere All at Once, which grossed $77 million in the U.S., Marty Supreme now holds the title of the studio’s biggest domestic release. Although Everything Everywhere still leads globally with a total of $142 million, Marty Supreme is on track to surpass that figure within weeks, with its international rollout still underway.

International Success Expands

Marty Supreme has already made $17 million from overseas markets, bringing its global tally to $97 million. The film has yet to debut in key territories, including France, Spain, and Germany, suggesting that its worldwide total will continue to climb sharply. Analysts predict the film will cross the $100 million mark soon, further cementing its status as a box office phenomenon.

The success of Marty Supreme highlights a rare achievement for A24, a studio better known for its smaller, often more niche films. With its unexpected box office performance, the film is adding momentum to the ongoing shift in the movie industry, where non-franchise films are proving capable of drawing large crowds.

As of now, Marty Supreme holds the top spot among A24’s most profitable films, with other notable successes trailing behind:

Marty Supreme – $79M

– $79M Everything Everywhere All at Once – $77M

– $77M Civil War – $68M

– $68M Uncut Gems – $50M

– $50M Lady Bird – $49M

– $49M Talk To Me – $48M

– $48M Hereditary – $44M

– $44M Materialists – $36M

– $36M The Iron Claw – $35M

– $35M Babygirl – $28M

With Marty Supreme still in theaters, the race for A24’s highest-ever global earnings is far from over. The film’s rapid ascent has surprised industry experts and audiences alike, setting a new benchmark for original storytelling in an era dominated by franchise films.