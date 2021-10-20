Martin Roberts of the BBC has been left “battered and bruised” as supporters rush to his aid.

Martin Roberts has stated that his mystery endeavor has left him “battered and bruised.”

The host of Homes Under the Hammer admitted earlier this week that he was “very nervous” ahead of a hectic day of filming in a cryptic message.

When he came home, the Warrington-born entertainer posted another Instagram update assuring fans that the project was “finished in one piece.”

“I figured I’d better report back to say I’m still alive,” the 58-year-old claimed.

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster, with tears, laughter, and everything in between. It’s been a struggle.” Instagram The host stated that he is unable to divulge all of the facts of his initiative at this time, but that all would be revealed soon.

He went on to say: “It irritates me that I can’t tell you what I’ve been up to. We’ll be ready to tell you what’s going on in roughly two weeks, according to reports.” “So that’s around November 1st – and then you’ll understand everything that’s been going on,” he added. Martin acknowledged that it had been difficult, but thanked supporters for their support.

He stated, ” “To be honest, all of your support has aided me in getting through it. As a result, you’ll be able to partake in some of the success when you see it.” After the update, relieved fans swarmed the comments section to wish the former I’m a Celebrity… participant well.

Jayleigh stated, ” “Even though you appear to be fatigued, I’m delighted you’re at home. Now it’s just a matter of waiting for the big unveiling… A long, relaxing bath and a glass of bourbon can help you relax.” Gillian continued: “I hope you’re fine and it’s not a health problem. Stay safe, take care, and be healthy x” Stella remarked: “Martin, take care of yourself. Take care of yourself and get some rest.” Joanne made the following comment: “I’m glad you made it home safely! What could it possibly be that barely took a day yet left you battered, crying, and laughing?!”