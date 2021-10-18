Martin Roberts of Homes Under the Hammer appeals for’moral support’ in a mysterious post.

While working on a new TV project, Martin Roberts has warned followers that he is “very scared.”

The host of Homes Under the Hammer took to Instagram to send a mysterious message to his 13,000 fans.

In a video post, Martin said he was facing a “big day” and called for “moral support” from his supporters.

“Still can’t tell you why,” the Warrington TV personality added, “but I could do with some moral support, which is tough I know, because you don’t know what I’m doing.”

“Perhaps simply a generic “it’ll be alright” will suffice?”

From his bed, the 58-year-old host released the video.

“Tomorrow is a big day in this new project I’m working on,” he remarked.

“Sorry to tease,” Martin continued. I’m still not permitted to reveal anything to you.

“I’m very concerned. I’m not at all prepared, so I’m hoping to make it.” After Martin’s update, worried fans crowded the comments section to wish him well.

“You got this, you’re the best,” Simon said.

“Martin, a problem shared is a problem half,” Helen observed.

“You will be alright, positive thoughts coming your way,” Janice wrote.

“Good luck @martinrobertstv, you’ll do great whatever it is!” Lynsay wrote.

In an update made today, Martin thanked his supporters before departing for his top-secret mission.

“It may appear ridiculous,” he remarked. But it’s made a big difference, so fingers crossed I’ll make it through today.

“I know it’s annoying not knowing what I’m doing, but you’ll figure it out soon enough, and you’ll understand why I’m feeling this way.”