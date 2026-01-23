Martin Provost’s ‘Love Lessons’ Sells Across Key European Markets

Martin Provost’s latest feature, Love Lessons (Demain Je Tombe Amoureux), starring acclaimed actor Fabrice Luchini, has secured distribution deals in several major European territories, as well as North America and Israel. The film, which explores the transformative journey of a retired professor after his wife unexpectedly leaves him, is set to be released in multiple markets by Paradise City Sales.

Wide European and International Release

In addition to the French release by Memento Distribution, Love Lessons will reach audiences in Canada through A-Z Films, Germany via Neue Visionen, Italy with BIM Distribuzione, Spain’s ADSO Films, Austria’s Panda Film, Switzerland’s Filmcoopi, Israel’s Lev Cinemas, and Hungary’s Cirko Films. In the Benelux region, Imagine Film has been appointed as the distributor. These deals were brokered at this month’s Paris Rendez-Vous following the film’s initial presentation at the American Film Market in October 2025.

Provost, best known for his award-winning films such as Seraphine and The Midwife, reunites with his longtime collaborators François Kraus and Denis Pineau-Valencienne at Les Films du Kiosque. The film also features a talented supporting cast, including Emmanuelle Devos, Chiara Mastroianni, and Carole Bouquet.

Love Lessons follows a retired professor in his late 60s, whose world is upended when his wife leaves him on the night of his retirement. The story delves into the professor’s struggle to navigate his new life, using the lessons on love and literature he once imparted to his students. The French title, which translates to “Tomorrow, I’ll Fall in Love,” captures the film’s poignant exploration of second chances and self-discovery.

Provost’s Continued Success

This marks Provost’s ninth feature film and further solidifies his reputation for creating emotionally rich dramas. His previous works, such as the period drama Violette and The Good Wife, starring Juliette Binoche, have garnered both critical acclaim and audience attention. With the continued support of his production team, including Oscar-nominated cinematographer Guillaume Schiffman, Provost remains a significant figure in contemporary French cinema.

As the film gains momentum internationally, Love Lessons is poised to resonate with audiences looking for both heartfelt drama and the exploration of life’s unpredictable turns.