Martin Lewis reveals how to receive a £20 Amazon gift card for free.

Martin Lewis, a money saving expert, has revealed how to save £20 on Amazon after the company announced that Visa credit cards will no longer be accepted from next year.

Customers will have to use debit cards or MasterCard and Amex credit cards to make purchases after January 19, 2022, as UK-issued Visa credit cards will no longer be accepted.

The adjustments are being implemented as a result of Visa’s high transaction fees.

Customers’ principal payment methods will no longer be accepted by Amazon.

According to an Amazon spokeswoman, “Accepting card payments continues to be an impediment for businesses attempting to offer the greatest prices to their customers.

“With technical developments, these expenses should be declining over time, yet they are instead remaining expensive, if not rising.”

Customers have been receiving email notices from Amazon describing the changes, and shoppers have been receiving a link in these messages promising up to £20 off their next purchase if they switch their default payment method.

When choosing a new card, Amazon Prime members can get up to £20, while non-Prime members can get £10.

The bargain can also be accessible through the Amazon homepage or pop-ups when you’re on its website, according to Martin Lewis of Martin Lewis Money Show Live.

He stated, ” “There is a way to get Amazon to pay you if Visa credit is your default payment method right now.

“If you’re a Prime member, [Amazon] will offer you £10, or £20 if you’re not.

“If you switch to a Visa debit, Amex, Mastercard credit or debit card after clicking the email link or the homepage advertisement, you’ll collect that money.”

Only if you change your default payment method to a card that isn’t currently in your Amazon wallet will you receive a refund.

Amazon hasn’t specified how long the bargain will be available, but it does mention in its terms and conditions that the “promotional offer is good for a limited time only or while supplies last.”