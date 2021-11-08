Martin Lewis has taken the place of Richard Madeley on GMB, according to supporters.

Martin Lewis co-hosted Good Morning Britain with Susanna Reid today, replacing Richard Madeley.

Richard said last week that he would be taking a vacation from the show and would not return until after the holidays.

Martin, the founder of MoneySavingExpert, filled in for the outgoing presenter today.

Louise Redknapp celebrates her 47th birthday with a party in Liverpool.

In the aftermath of the Owen Paterson controversy, he grilled International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan on the topic of paid lobbying.

Martin’s question to Ms Trevelyan on whether the seven Nolan principles in public life were in play when the decision to overturn Owen Paterson’s parliamentary suspension was considered was well received by Good Morning Britain viewers.

Maria praised his questioning and interviewing technique on Twitter, writing: “@susannareid100 @susannareid100 @susannareid Martin is excellent, and you appear to be at ease with him. Much superior to Madeley.” Neil expressed himself as follows: “Martin, it’s great to have you back. Thank you for returning to @gmb. Isn’t it possible to make it permanent?” Michael stated, ” “It’s great to see you back on Good Morning Britain. On British television, I’ve seen some of the best journalism I’ve ever seen. You did a fantastic job.” “Damn, Martin Lewis is good,” said another. “Think they should make you a permanent presenter…doing a fantastic job,” Debbie said. “Why can’t Martin and Susanna host #GMB together every day?” Stavros tweeted. “@MartinSLewis is really fantastic,” Kate added.