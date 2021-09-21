Martin Lewis fears that people will be forced to make a “devastating choice” come winter.

According to the financial journalist, the situation is “catastrophic” for PA news agency, and many individuals would require assistance.

In the coming months, MoneySavingExpert.com’s founder thinks that some individuals will have to choose between eating and paying their energy bills.

This occurs after rising wholesale gas costs have pushed up energy expenses.

He warned that some consumers who had previously locked themselves into low-cost energy packages could have their costs skyrocket by as much as 40% when they leave them.

Martin Lewis, who is currently dealing with the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic, argues that problems like these have “never been seen before.”

“The situation is awful, in a level we have never seen before,” Martin Lewis told PA.

The energy regulator, Ofgem, sets an energy price cap on a regular basis, which serves as a “backstop” for customers on default tariffs and takes into consideration the underlying costs of supplying electricity.

However, beginning October 1, the price cap will be increased to £1,277.

It’s important to note, according to Martin Lewis, that the price cap is based on typical use, so individuals who use more energy pay more.

He explained that the cap was set based on prices in the months leading up to August.

“Prices have soared since then, again,” Martin Lewis remarked. In six months, the price cap will be changed.”

According to Mr Lewis, the price cap from April 1 could be as much as £1,500 per year, based on usual usage.

“As I never thought I’d say, one alternative is that prices have gone up so much in the last six months that a price cap is now a good deal for the next six months, and you have six months of protection,” he added.

“However, you may bide your time, cross your fingers, and wait till your present bargain expires, then jump on the price cap… since it won’t be able to go up until April 1st

“The second option is to try to lock in a fixed rate for one or two years.

“Right now, there are a few of tariffs that are still in effect.”

