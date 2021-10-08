Martin Lewis explains how to make £1000 by Christmas in eight simple steps.

Christmas may be the last thing on your mind in October, but with only 79 days till the big day, it’s arriving quickly.

The costs of the festive season may quickly add up, from food to presents and other preparations, so every additional penny can go a long way.

With this in mind, Martin Lewis’ MoneySavingExpert website has compiled a list of eight simple methods to earn £1,000 or more before the holidays.

Free money can be obtained simply by switching bank accounts, and free Amazon vouchers can be used to purchase Christmas gifts.

Simply switching bank accounts might get you up to £130 in cash.

Santander, First Direct, and Virgin Money are just a few of the banks that are offering free money to customers who transfer to them.

However, before switching banks, double-check the eligibility criteria to ensure you qualify for the switch money.

To qualify for a loan, several banks ask that you deposit a certain amount of money into your account each month.

MoneySavingExpert’s best bank account guide can be found here.

It’s estimated that 2.4 million couples are eligible for the marriage tax credit but aren’t taking use of it.

To be eligible for the allowance, you must meet the following requirements:

– You must be married or in a civil partnership. – One of you must be a non-taxpayer (earning under 12,570 per year)

– The other person must pay basic rate tax at 20%, which means they must earn between £12,570 and £50,270 per year.

It works by allowing one individual to transfer 10% of their personal allowance to their spouse or civil partner, reducing their tax payment.

If you were eligible at the time, it can also be backdated for four years, meaning you might get up to £970.

Existing customers whose contracts are coming to an end must now be informed about their best deals, but this does not include sign-up bonuses.

Vodafone is one of the providers that will give new customers who join up for its broadband and phone package a £125 Amazon voucher.

The offer is for 35Mb fiber broadband for £19.50 per month on a two-year contract, and it expires on Sunday.

