Martin Lewis explains a quick and easy way to save £5 at local restaurants.

Martin Lewis has given a quick tip for saving money at local eateries and takeaways.

People may get £5 off at a variety of local food places merely by purchasing a packet of crisps, according to MoneySavingExpert.

According to the Express, he gave the helpful suggestion on ITV’s The Martin Lewis Money Show this week.

“If you buy a £1 bag of these Walkers Taste Icons crisps, there’s a QR code on the back that you can scan online to get £5 off when you spend £20 or more at nearby restaurants and takeaways,” Martin explained.

“You can use it to buy meals or soft drinks, so it’s a great way to support your neighborhood eatery.”

Restaurant favorites like Madras Curry, Thai Green Curry, Fish and Chips, and Chicken Burrito inspired the new ‘Walkers Taste Icons’ crisps.

The tickets are valid at 3,000 different eateries, providing customers lots of options.

Walkers’ goal is to assist crisp fans pay back by supporting their favorite local eateries who helped during the pandemic.

“Over the last 18 months, we have seen that, no matter what, local eateries have been there for us as a nation,” Katherine Cook of Walkers remarked.

Walkers is supporting and celebrating local restaurants this year by re-creating the flavors of four popular local eateries on our crisps and presenting their memorable stories on our packets.

“We’ve also engaged thousands of restaurants across the country to take part in the promotion in order to increase foot traffic to local eateries (within five miles of every diner).

“We are happy to be able to support local businesses at Walkers.”

To get the discount, buyers must first purchase a pack and then go to www.walkers.co.uk/local to find a participating local restaurant near them. They will subsequently be given a QR eating coupon.

Customers should be aware that the offer is only valid until February 15, 2022, and that it applies only to soft drinks and meals, not alcohol.