Martin Lewis demonstrates how to cut your water cost by hundreds of dollars.

On tonight’s Martin Lewis Money Show, Martin Lewis presented advice on how to save hundreds of pounds on your monthly water bill.

“This is the forgotten service,” he explained, “and water bills can be quite high.”

He claimed that there are presently 600,000 water-saving freebies accessible for people from all walks of life.

If you have any unused chargers or appliances, Money Saving Expert recommends unplugging them.

Visit savewatersavemoney.co.uk and enter your postcode to discover what freebies you might be eligible for.

The website provides free water-saving equipment as well as other tips on how to reduce water usage and costs.

Martin suggests using a £20 shower head and £5 tap inserts to ensure that you only use as much water as you need.

Using a £2 cistern bag to manage the strength of your toilet flush can also be a simple investment that pays you in the long run.

If you have a water meter, these products will be even more useful.

Martin stated, ” “Water bills are calculated depending on the worth of your home; the higher the value, the higher the charge. Meters, on the other hand, are based on how much you use.” As a result, if you have more rooms than people, it would be a good idea to install a meter.

Households are entitled to a free water meter, but you may use CCWater.org.uk to see if it’s worth having one.

Within a year of having one put, you can change your mind and have it removed.