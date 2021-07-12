Martin Lawrence’s Daughter And Eddie Murphy’s Son Have Confirmed Their Relationship

Eddie Murphy’s son and Martin Lawrence’s daughter are dating. Martin’s oldest child, Jasmin Lawrence, wished Eric Murphy a happy birthday on her Instagram account on Saturday, making the couple’s relationship Instagram official.

“Happy birthday, my love!” exclaims the narrator.

Jasmin penned an essay. “I consider myself tremendously fortunate to have met you, to love you, and to have you by my side. Many more blessings, laughs, and wonderful memories await you! “I adore you so much!!!”

The 25-year-old Duke University alum also posted a video of her partner blowing out candles on a birthday cake on her Instagram Stories, along with a red heart emoji.

When Eric, Eddie’s kid with ex-wife Paulette McNeely, shared a photo with Jasmin, Martin’s sole child with ex-wife Patricia Southall, on his own Instagram account, he confessed his love for her. In the description, he wrote, “Head over heels in LOVE with YOU,” adding three red heart emojis and the hashtags “#myotherhalf #equallyyoked #iloveyou.”

“I LOVE YOU,” Jasmin said in a comment on the post.

The fathers of the couple co-starred in the 1992 film “Boomerang” and the 1999 Ted Demme film “Life.”

In 1999, the film was nominated for an Academy Award.

Eddie, 60, is the father of ten children ranging in age from two to 32. McNeely, Nicole Murphy, Tamara Hood, and Spice Girls member Melanie Brown are among his children’s mothers.

Martin, on the other hand, is the father of three girls, one of whom, Jasmin, starred in the 2012 sitcom “Family Time.”

She also starred alongside her father and Will Smith in the 2020 film “Bad Boys for Life.”

Jasmin’s Instagram account implies that she and her father are close. She routinely tweets images with her father, in addition to fashion posts and an inspirational photo of Vice President Kamala Harris. Martin licks her cheek in one of the photographs, which shows her cuddling the American actor and comedian.

Eric, for one, shared a photo with Eddie on Father’s Day, expressing his gratitude for his father. In the caption, he added, “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there.” “I am incredibly glad for mine!”