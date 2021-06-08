Martin Harris was inspired by a prominent real-life serial killer in the film ‘Cruel Summer.’

From Pretty Little Liars in the past to Motherland: Fort Salem presently, Freeform has a history of fascinating mysteries. Cruel Summer, the studio’s newest thriller, is causing quite a stir. It ultimately boils down to Kate Wallis’ disappearance and what Jeanette Turner did afterward. Martin Harris, the vice principal, is the major bad person in all of this. And the real-life serial killer who influenced portions of his portrayal makes sense. [Warning: There will be spoilers for Cruel Summer to episode 8].

On the track ‘Cruel Summer,’ Martin Harris is shown as a wonderfully decent gentleman who eventually betrays the town’s confidence.

Martin Harris is a newcomer in a small, tight-knit Texas community where looks matter to a lot of people. However, he is charming, and folks like the Wallises are happy to have him at their events. He develops a strange attraction to Kate Wallis, and his interest to her takes on a grooming nature.

It’s a fairly serious and drama-filled show with excellent script. On May 25, Blake Lee, who plays Martin Harris, told E! News that the source material can be hard.

He explained, “We were dealing with really, really difficult subject areas and so it was pretty difficult at times.” “At times, it was taxing. It was an extremely emotional experience. Olivia Holt, with whom I do the majority of my work on the show, was an excellent scene partner.”

Blake Lee drew inspiration from real-life serial killer Ted Bundy and others.

Despite the fact that Harris is a “made-up character,” he did draw influence from real people.

Despite the fact that Harris is a "made-up character," he did draw influence from real people.

Harris employs his charm and people abilities