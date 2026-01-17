Martin Freeman Details Accent Work as The Responder Future Paused

Martin Freeman has revealed new details about the preparation behind his acclaimed performance in the BBC drama The Responder, while also addressing uncertainty surrounding the show’s future. Speaking on the January 16, 2026 episode of The Graham Norton Show, the 54-year-old actor described the intensive work that went into portraying Liverpool police officer Chris Carson, including maintaining a Scouse accent throughout long shooting days.

The appearance came as renewed attention focused on the series, which has been placed on hold despite strong audience and critical response. Freeman confirmed that while there is no immediate plan for a third series, neither the BBC nor the creative team has closed the door on a return.

Accent discipline and audience response

During the BBC One and iPlayer broadcast, which aired at 10:40 p.m., Freeman said he deliberately stayed in accent all day while filming, describing it as “physical” and comparable to training a muscle. He explained that the approach was driven by a desire to avoid looking back and feeling he had not pushed himself far enough.

That commitment carried personal risk. Freeman acknowledged being acutely aware that performing a Liverpool accent in Liverpool could easily backfire if locals felt it lacked authenticity. Instead, the response proved overwhelmingly positive. Critics and viewers praised the performance as one of the strongest non-native portrayals of the accent, and Freeman said he was deeply moved by how warmly the city embraced both the show and his character.

The series was created by former Merseyside Police officer Tony Schumacher, whose real-world experience shaped the show’s gritty depiction of frontline policing. That authenticity has been widely credited for The Responder’s impact since its debut.

Series on hold, new roles ahead

Despite its success, fans were told last year that a third series would not move forward in the near term. According to comments attributed to an industry insider in The Sun’s TVBiz column, the decision was driven by scheduling complications rather than waning support. The BBC is said to remain invested, while Schumacher is currently committed to another project, with hopes of revisiting the drama in the future.

Freeman echoed that cautious optimism in separate remarks, saying any continuation would need to be justified creatively. He suggested the show has grown beyond its makers and should only return if there is a genuinely strong artistic reason to do so.

In the meantime, Freeman has taken on a markedly different role, appearing as Superintendent Battle in Seven Dials, a Netflix mystery series adapted from Agatha Christie’s early novels. Set in the 1920s, the production explores a period shaped by the aftermath of World War I. Freeman described the project as both humorous and moving, noting its distinct voice from the Roaring Twenties that still resonates with modern audiences.

Early reactions to Seven Dials have highlighted Freeman’s ability to balance period mannerisms with emotional accessibility, adding to a career that already spans characters from The Office and Sherlock to the troubled streets of modern Liverpool.

While The Responder remains paused, Freeman’s comments suggest its story is not finished. For now, audiences are seeing the actor apply the same meticulous approach—whether mastering an accent or stepping into a classic detective role—that has defined his work for more than three decades.