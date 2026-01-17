Martin Freeman Attends Seven Dials Premiere with Family

Actor Martin Freeman made a rare public appearance with his family at the premiere of his new series *Seven Dials* on January 13, 2026, in London. Stepping out alongside his girlfriend Rachel Benaissa and son Joe Freeman, the trio presented a united front, offering fans an intimate look at the actor’s private life.

Family Affair on the Red Carpet

At The May Fair Hotel, Freeman, 54, joined his family on the red carpet, where they were dressed to impress. Martin wore a blue pinstripe suit with a colorful tie, while his son Joe, 19, mirrored his father’s style with a black pinstripe suit. Rachel, Martin’s French girlfriend, opted for a chic plaid ensemble, making for a striking family portrait.

Freeman, best known for roles in *The Office*, *Sherlock*, and *The Hobbit*, has long kept his personal life under wraps. However, recent years have seen a shift as he opens up more about his relationship with Rachel Benaissa, 31, a French actress and writer. Their romance, which began in 2020, has sparked public interest, particularly due to the couple’s 23-year age gap. Despite this, their relationship remains grounded in mutual respect and shared passions, including a love for cooking, which Martin humorously described on a podcast as their shared hobby, alongside Rachel’s affinity for cheese and wine.

In addition to their personal connection, the couple has teamed up professionally, founding a production company called One Trick Pony. They have already embarked on projects such as the film *The Greatest* and the short *A Tiny Thing*.

Blended Family Bonds

Rachel has also built a strong bond with Freeman’s children, Joe and Grace. The couple was seen at several family events, including the *Black Panther: Wakanda Forever* premiere in 2022, and has shared private moments together, including escape room experiences inspired by Freeman’s role as Dr. Watson in *Sherlock*.

Joe, following in his father’s footsteps, is making his mark in the acting world. He landed a leading role in Amazon Prime’s *The Institute*, based on Stephen King’s novel. Reflecting on his breakthrough, Joe credited his parents with grounding him, despite the uncertainty that comes with acting. “Chances are this won’t happen for you,” his parents advised, knowing firsthand the realities of rejection in the entertainment industry.

Freeman’s relationship with his former partner, actress Amanda Abbington, remains amicable despite their split in 2020. The two continue to co-parent their children and support each other through their respective careers. Freeman has been notably supportive of Abbington, particularly when she faced challenges during her *Strictly Come Dancing* stint in 2023.

As Freeman continues to balance his career, family life, and public persona, the recent premiere highlights the actor’s efforts to keep his family life private, while still providing fans with a glimpse into his personal world.