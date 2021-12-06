Martha Stewart, 80, Recalls Larry King Date and Confirms She Has A Boyfriend.

In a new interview, Martha Stewart spoke out about her love life and the date she had with Larry King.

Stewart, 80, made an appearance on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” on Thursday. During her guest appearance, she revealed that following her “thirst trap” post on Instagram last summer, she received DMs from “quite a few” prominent eligible bachelors.

She didn’t say whether or not any of them got a date with her. When Cohen questioned if she was dating anyone new, she revealed that she is no longer single.

“”I shouldn’t say no,” she replied before clarifying. Yes, but I’m not going to tell you what it is.” Despite her refusal to discuss her relationship, Stewart did speak about her date with King, who died in January. She claimed she thought it was just a pleasant get-together, but King sent her indications indicating it was more.

“I thought we were just talking about journalism and whatever,” she explained, “and then he became a little amorous.”

Stewart was tight-lipped about when and where they went out together. Others who saw them together, though, assumed they were dating at the time, according to her.

“Everyone noticed I was out with Larry King,” she added, “and Larry King was not my type romantically, if you see what I mean.”

She hadn’t mentioned her date with King in a long time. When Stewart appeared on her show, he also recounted the incident.

“I’ll let you in on a little secret: we went on a dinner date,” she revealed.

“I thought it was going to be a business meeting, but it turned out to be more of a dinner meeting,” she joked before introducing King to the crowd.

When King died earlier this year, Stewart posted the video on Instagram as a memorial to him.

“I was acquainted with Larry King, and he interviewed me several times. It was fun to switch roles once or twice, and I had him on my program a few of times! “In the caption, she wrote: