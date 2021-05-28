Marta Kauffman and Kevin Bright, creators of the sitcom “Friends,” reveal their regrets about the show: ‘So Much Would Change,’ says the narrator.

Looking back on the 10-season sitcom, Marta Kauffman and executive producer Kevin Bright revealed their biggest regrets. During the promotional tour for Friends: The Reunion, Kauffman and Bright discussed what they would do differently now, with the benefit of hindsight gained over the years since Kauffman began the show. If Kauffman and Bright were to rewrite Friends in 2021, here is how they would do it.

Marta Kauffman’s net worth and other series she’s created for television

According to IMDb, Kauffman worked as a writer on Everything’s Relative and Sunday Dinner before joining the cast of Friends. Before co-creating Friends with David Crane, she also created The Powers That Be, Family Album, and Dream On.

Veronica’s Closet and Netflix’s Grace and Frankie were also created by Kauffman. She worked as a writer for the Friends spinoff Joey, starring Matt LeBlanc.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the big-time writer has a net worth of $400 million. Friends, which aired from 1994 until 2004, was her longest-running sitcom.

Marta Kauffman and Kevin Bright, the writers of ‘Friends,’ have expressed apologies.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kauffman revealed what she would change. Many critics criticized the show’s all-white cast, despite the fact that it was set in a culturally diverse New York City.

Kauffman began, “There are certainly a hundred things I would have done differently.” “I’ve spoken about it before, and I do have strong feelings about my involvement in a system, but it all boils down to the fact that I didn’t know what I didn’t know.”

The all-white cast is supported by Bright.

He said, “I would have been mad not to hire those six actors.” “I don’t know what to say. Isn’t it true that I wish Lisa was black? This cast has been fantastic. I enjoyed both the concert and the experience.”

After that, Kauffman mentioned how technology would play a role…