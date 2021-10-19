Married at First Sight is looking for singletons for the upcoming season and has instructions on how to apply.

In 2022, the show where couples are scientifically matched by professionals will return to our televisions.

Married at First Sight follows couples who marry within minutes of meeting.

The show, which will run on E4, will follow six couples as they live together and adjust to their new lives, both good and bad.

Morag’s shocking revelation stunned fans of Married At First Sight.

Two successful couples who found everlasting love were featured last season.

Tayah, 25, and Adam, 26, were previously on the show and are now engaged after falling in love on their wedding day.

Daniel and Matt, the first same-sex couple, also participated in 2021 and are still together, but not living together.

With a new season on the way, Married at First Sight is on the lookout for even more singletons looking for love.

This could be for you if you haven’t been living up to your dating potential owing to the pandemic.

Or if you’ve had bad luck in love and don’t mind entrusting your fate to a stranger.

You must fill out an online application to meet your perfect stranger and be a part of the show.

Only applicants who are “above 18 and feel ready for marriage” are accepted, according to the website.

To express your interest, send an email to [email protected]