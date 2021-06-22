‘Married at First Sight’ is a film about a couple who fall in love at first sight Ryan Oubre and Clara Berghaus Make a Major Announcement, and Ryan Finally Says Three Important Words

The first season of Married at First Sight aired in 2014. Men and women have been paired together by the show’s production crew, married, and then forced to choose whether to stay married or get divorced during the season’s so-called “decision day” for the past 12 seasons – the 12th season recently wrapped in the spring of 2021.

27-year-old On season 12, Clara Berghaus, a flight attendant, married Ryan Oubre, a project manager, at the age of 29. Their relationship was riddled with conflict, and the couple shared some major news when the group was reunited for a season 12 reunion special on the Lifetime TV network.

During the reunion, the 'Married at First Sight' pair announced that they were remarrying.

At the end of every season of Married at First Sight, Lifetime reunites all the couples to learn where they are in life, whether they’re still together, and what has developed in their unconventional relationships since they were last filmed.

Audiences that were rooting for Berghaus and Oubre had some good news at the reunion.

“As for Clara and Ryan, they’re still married,” TV Insider adds. The couple mentioned that they had moved in together and chose to live at Oubre’s home. Their relationship benefited during the break from being observed by the Lifetime TV crew. “Without the scrutiny of the cameras in their lives, Clara and Ryan are enjoying marriage and she reveals they’re even planning to get remarried,” adds the outlet.

“We really wanted to celebrate with everyone as many of our friends and family members as possible,” said Berghaus at the reunion, explaining why they want to do their wedding ceremony again. “And we want to have a party and just let everyone know that we’re having a good time.”

Oubre refused to…