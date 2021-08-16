‘Married at First Sight’ is a film about a couple who fall in love at first sight Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner celebrate their daughter’s birthday despite their marital problems.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner of “Married at First Sight” celebrated their daughter’s fourth birthday on Sunday. Following their admission last week that their marriage was on the rocks, they celebrated.

On Aug. 15, Otis took to Instagram to share photographs from their family’s enjoyable celebrations, which featured a wonderful set-up in their backyard complete with a giant pink floral wall and other snacks. The photographs showed the couple having fun with their 15-month-old son Hendrix Douglas and the birthday girl, Henley Grace.

The 35-year-old reality TV star not only shared a photo of her fun-filled family day, but she also revealed the status of her relationship with Hehner in her post. “Thankful I married a man who is willing to work hard and not just up and go or desire a divorce when things get rough BC LOOK AT THIS BEAUTIFUL FAMILY WE’VE CREATED!” In her post, Otis wrote.

“Thank you, God, for good therapists! Ours showed us how we’ve been dependent on each other to “check all of our boxes” to meet all of our demands,” she said, adding that she and her husband had made progress in therapy and had apologized to each other.

“By the end of our therapy session, I had apologized to Doug for placing so much pressure on him, and he had apologized to me for doing the same,” she added. “We’re about as reliant as they come. Anyway, I don’t think we’re anywhere near finished with therapy, but I believe we’ve turned a corner and I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Hehner was the one who had set up the party decorations the other day, all while playing with their kids, Otis said. “I’m so fortunate to have you, @doughehner. She wrote, “Thank you for sticking with me!”

On the first season of “Married at First Sight,” Otis and Hehner married. Otis disclosed last week that they were in marriage counseling, but that they were both resolved not to give up on one other.