Marks & Spencer is offering a £5 discount on a light-up snow globe gin.

Although M&S’ popular light-up snowglobe gin isn’t included in the official Black Friday sale, consumers can acquire it for £5 on another website.

The price of the Shark anti-hair wrap cordless vacuum has been reduced at Curry’s.

New users of Topcashback can get a £15 Black Friday welcome bonus when they sign up.

Anyone who joins as a new member and subsequently orders something from a participating merchant will receive the cashback.

Ocado is one of the retailers on the list, offering the M&S snowglobe gin for £20. Customers may get a bottle of the gin for £5 thanks to the £15 welcome incentive.

The official M&S Black Friday sale includes a 20% discount on beauty. L’Occitane Festive Beauty Crackers are £5 down, down from £22 to £17, and Verbena box sets are heavily discounted.

In the current M&S sale, you can save 40% on kitchenware and homeware, 20% on toys, and £5 on flowers.