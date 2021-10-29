Marks & Spencer has a 1.5L version of its light-up snow globe gin on the market.

The renowned snow globe gin from Marks & Spencer is now available in a magnum size.

Last year’s Christmas snow globe-style bottles were a success with customers, with many unable to obtain one, and the firm announced last month that they will be returning in 2021.

M&S is now offering a larger version of the famous gin, which will be available in three flavors.

Tesco customers adore F&F Clothing’s ‘on trend’ and’retro’ camo co-cord.

The 1.5L bottles are limited edition and come with edible 24 carat gold and silver leaf, as well as a magical seasonal song.

From November 2, the festive tipple will be available in all M&S stores.

Blood Orange Gin Liqueur is a new flavor for the mega-sized Light-up Snow Globe.

Beautiful ballerinas, toy soldiers, and snowy scenery adorn each bottle in a Nutcracker-themed illustration.

The 1.5L bottle of Blood Orange Musical Light-Up Snow Globe Gin Liqueur costs £40.

The smaller 70cl bottles are £20 apiece and come in three flavors: Clementine, Spiced Sugar Plum, and Madagascan Vanilla.

“I can’t wait for people to see this ULTIMATE Snow Globe Gin Liqueur Magnum we’ve produced this year,” Jenny Rea, head of Snow Globe Gin Liqueurs at M&S, remarked.

“It’s been a well guarded secret all year, and I’m really looking forward to seeing how people react. I sincerely hope people like it as much as we have!” The magnum 1.5L Blood Orange Musical Light-Up Snow Globe Gin Liqueur costs £40 and is currently available for purchase online. It will be available starting November 2 in all M&S locations.