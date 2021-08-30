Mark Zuckerberg and others react to Shakira’s sweet family photo with her sons.

Over the weekend, Shakira spent quality time with her two sons. On Saturday, the Colombian singer shared a touching snapshot of her 6-year-old daughter Sasha and her 8-year-old son Milan on Instagram.

Shakira captioned the photo, “Guess who I brought to the @wavegarden official! @gorkagurdi.”

Sasha was photographed sitting on Shakira’s lap, while Milan sat on his mother’s left. The artist was dressed in a green t-shirt and orange track trousers, while the kids were dressed in blue and red.

Some well-known figures, like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Colombian actress Xilena Aycardi, were among those who posted their comments. Shakira’s post was well-received by Zuckerberg.

“They are getting so big,” one user said, while another added, “The most gorgeous three individuals on Earth!” “You’re the best mom ever,” a fan complimented the artist.

Shakira also uploaded a selfie of herself and Milan dipping in the pool on the same day. In the caption, she said, “Milan is starting to really like this!”

The “Hips Don’t Lie” celebrity has two children with Gerard Piqué, a Spanish player.

The artist released some vintage images in June.

“Oh, how horrible!” exclaims the speaker. Shakira commented on the photographs, “That’s a really horrible hairstyle.” “I followed my mother-in-advise. law’s ‘Ay, why don’t you trim your hair?’ she said. It’s severely harmed.’ The biggest blunder of my life. I’m not going to take any more cosmetics advise from you, mother-in-law.”

On July 16, the artist released her new music video, “Don’t Wait Up.” Her first solo release since 2017 was this music video. It was also her first English song since her 2016 single “Try Everything.”

In July, the 44-year-old singer told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, “I have to tell, I’m quite apprehensive because it’s my first English song in a long time because I’ve been focused on Spanish songs till recently.”

“But then this song came along, and I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s time,’” she explained at the time. “It’s time to do this again, and I’m excited, and I’m feeling really motivated right now.”