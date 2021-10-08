Mark Ruffalo Shares Hilarious MCU Iconic Moments Fan-Made Clip [Video].

Mark Ruffalo shared a humorous video made by a fan on Instagram on Wednesday, in which he replicated different memorable scenes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Rudy Willingham, a Marvel fan, is seen in the video going around his house with little cutouts of Marvel superheroes, including Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Katy Chen (Akwafina) from “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

The video recreated the classic battle between Hulk (Ruffalo) and Loki (played by Tom Hiddleston). Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) mjollnir was depicted by an Arm & Hammer baking soda packet at the end of the video.

“Amazingly inventive job by @rudy willingham!” The video clip was captioned by Ruffalo.

Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) shared a post.

Celebrities and fans expressed their feelings in the comments area.

“Hahaah great,” actor Jesse Jantzen said, while Liu wrote, “HAHAHA!!!!” in response to the humorous video.

“Shang Chi’s Convenience, starring: Bruce Banner, Katy, Shang Chi, Wong, Captain Marvel,” one fan remarked, referring to Liu’s work in the “Kim’s Convenience” series.

“*The Office theme starts playing in the background*,” said another fan in response to the joke.

In Phase Four of the MCU, all of the superheroes depicted in this clip will play a significant part. Following “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel is gearing ready to launch a new superhero squad with “Eternals,” which will hit theaters on November 5.

In December, the studio will also release “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” The film will follow Spiderman after he is unmasked and must deal with the implications of his identity being revealed. Doctor Strange will also assist the friendly neighborhood hero in the highly anticipated film.

Next year will see the release of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and “The Marvels.” However, because Marvel has yet to announce a Hulk film, Ruffalo may have to wait for his chance to star in an MCU film.

Meanwhile, Ruffalo will next be seen in “The Adam Project,” a science fiction film set to be released in 2022. Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Garner also star in the film.