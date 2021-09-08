Mark Ruffalo Shares a ‘Marvel Zombies’ Episode Clip Featuring a ‘Infinity War’ Scene.

Mark Ruffalo, the star of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” tweeted a clip from the upcoming episode of the “What If…?” animated series, which includes a scenario from the 2018 film “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The 53-year-old actor, who thanked the cast and crew of “Shang-Chi” on the film’s biggest Labor Day box office opening, released an animated short of him failing to transform into Hulk to fight Thanos’ offspring.

He captioned the video, “If you’re still here, I hope you can keep a secret regarding tomorrow’s episode of #WhatIf…”

After Thanos snapped and half of the people vanished, Ruffalo’s character, Bruce Banner, is seen going out of the house in the animated animation. Thanos’ children Ebony Maw and Black Dwarf emerge out of nowhere for a fight, and Banner slaps himself and demands that the “big guy” appear.

To aid Banner, Iron Man and Doctor Strange, who were also shown in the film version assisting Hulk, enter in the scene and fight Maw and Dwarf. Zombie can be seen turning his head towards Banner at the end of the video.

Fans flocked to the comments section to express their enthusiasm for “Marvel Zombies.”

“Janet will bring the virus from the Quantum Realm!” one fan wrote. It was obvious to me! This is appropriate because Ant-Man and the Wasp will be released at the same time as Infinity War!”

“If it happens at the same time, wouldn’t it be too soon for Tony and Doctor Strange to be zombies (and working together)?” another fan wondered. The hypothesis of Crossbones unleashing the virus makes more sense to me. Gives the pathogen enough time to spread.”

“#WhatIf episode 5 is the story I’ve been waiting for since I read my first comic book, ‘Marvel Zombies,’” a fan said.

As a fan of horror and superheroes, seeing this was a dream come true. What an incredible time to be alive and witness such incredible creation. “THE BEST EPISODE EVER!!!!”

“Marvel Zombies” is a comic book series that was first published in 2005. Robert Kirkman was the author. Disney Plus will release the new episode on Wednesday.