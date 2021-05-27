Mark Long, the Godfather of ‘The Challenge,’ Has Big Plans for the Show After ‘All Stars.’

There is still one episode of The Challenge: All Stars to air, as well as a reunion show, but fans are already requesting more. Is there going to be a second season?

It’s conceivable, according to self-proclaimed Challenge Godfather Mark Long. He adds he has big plans for the previous “All-Stars” of the show.

Mark Long came up with the concept for ‘The Challenge: All Stars.’

Mark tweeted a question for Challenge fans last year that went viral. He inquired whether they’d be interested in a two-week challenge that was “all old school” and didn’t require any “stars.” Yes was the overwhelming response.

Mark had been considering an All-Stars season for a time, and the response to his tweet proved he was right. It was quickly developed after he pitched the idea to MTV and Bunim/Murray producers.

In comparison to the original series, the show was cast and shot in a far shorter amount of time. This April, it made its premiere on Paramount+.

The show went from eight to nine episodes because there was so much footage from the finale, according to Bunim/Murray production company president Julie Pizzi.

Are there going to be additional ‘All Stars’ seasons?

Pizzi, who is also an executive producer for The Challenge: All Stars, told Heavy that there are still a lot of cast members who want to be on the program that they “haven’t tapped into.” She believes they will continue to do the series with more originals for a while. They might then “expand it up as we move along with success.”

She also revealed that over 100 members of the Real World and Road Rules casts had contacted her to express interest in season 2.

