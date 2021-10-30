Mark Howard is dead, according to his wife, who discovered his body at his Florida home.

Captain Mark Howard of “Below Deck Mediterranean” has died. He was 65 years old at the time.

Howard, who appeared in the inaugural season of the reality show, died this week in his Florida home, according to reports. His body was discovered by his wife, Susan, after she returned home from a six-day trip on Wednesday, so it’s unclear when he died.

Susan was out of town for a dog show from October 22 to 27. According to a police report obtained by TMZ, she returned home to find her spouse dead upstairs.

Howard’s cause of death has not been revealed.

Captain Howard’s body was discovered laying up against a shelf, with many boxes falling on him, according to the police report. There were blood drops on the floor and blood on the side of Howard’s face, but it was unclear whether he had been injured.

There’s also no news on whether an inquiry has been initiated or if officials have already ruled it out as an accident or a medical crisis, according to the outlet.

Howard’s death was described as “sudden” by one of his acquaintances, who added that they did not know the specific date or cause of death.

After learning of the death of one of the well-respected figures of authority on “Below Deck Mediterranean’s” first season, which premiered in 2016, Bravo issued a statement.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to Captain Mark Howard’s family and friends.” He will be remembered for his numerous accomplishments and guidance as the captain of the inaugural season of ‘Below Deck Med,’ and will forever remain part of the Bravo family,” the network stated in a statement shared on Instagram.

Following the announcement, several series stars who worked with Howard paid tribute to him on social media. Tiffany Jones, the late captain's third stewardess, uploaded images she took with Howard and other staff members on Twitter, writing, "RIP Captain Mark Howard." It was a pleasure to be with you." "Rest in peace, my friend," said chief stewardess Hannah Ferrier, who posted a photo of Howard on Instagram with a poignant message for him. You were an excellent captain, friend, and coworker. The gentleman is always present. "You will be much missed." For nearly 30 years, the Michigan native worked as a yacht skipper.