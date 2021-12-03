Mark Cuban is unsure what he will do now that he owns a Texas town.

Mark Cuban is now the official owner of Mustang, Texas, as of Thursday. However, in a scene right out of “Schitt’s Creek,” he has no idea what to do with his new possession.

“I don’t know what, if anything, I will do with it,” Cuban remarked, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Mustang, Texas’ tiniest town (at only 77 acres or 0.1 square miles), has a population of 0 people as of 2019. The settlement had a population of 21 in 2010 and 47 in 2000, according to census data.

It’s unclear how much the Dallas Mavericks owner, who has a net worth of $4.3 billion and is ranked #247 on Forbes’ 400 list, spent for Mustang. The town, which is located south of Dallas, was first listed for sale in 2017 with a $4 million asking price before being reduced to $2 million.

The history of the Texas town is tumultuous, with legal issues arising from prior attempts to purchase it and the town’s founders, as well as a tumultuous series of elections that left the community in limbo.

Before it became the more desolate setting it is now, the town served as a destination where people could escape prohibition in Navarro County.