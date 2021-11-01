Mariah Carey’s ‘It’s Time For Christmas’ video features a pumpkin smash.

At exactly 12 a.m. ET on Monday, Mariah Carey said “it’s time” for Christmas, confirming her status as the “Queen of Christmas.”

Carey shared a video on Twitter that begins with a Halloween theme and three pumpkins carved with the words “it’s not time.” She smashes the “not” pumpkin with a candy cane-striped baseball bat, transforming it to say “it’s time” to commemorate the start of the Christmas season on Nov. 1.

Carey is then surrounded by Christmas decorations, throwing snow and clutching ornaments, as her hit song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” plays in the background.

“It’s time!!,” Carey stated at the end of the video. Because we still have to get through Thanksgiving, we’re going to smash that pumpkin and treat it like pie.” “Merry Christmas,” Carey’s iconic Christmas-themed album, was published in 1994 and included a number of her Christmas favorites that have become seasonal staples. At the time of its debut, Carey, 52, was just 24 years old.

According to a 2016 estimate by The Economist, Carey has made over $60 million from her song “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” For more than half of her life, the song has been raking in royalties, and it is also the most streamed Christmas tune of all time on Spotify.

