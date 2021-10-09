Mariah Carey was furious after Nick Cannon gave this gift to their twins, according to Nick Cannon.

Mariah Carey was enraged when Nick Cannon gave their twins cellphones this year, according to Nick Cannon. The host of “The Masked Singer” revealed that his ex-wife was irritated when he purchased his children something she had specifically advised him against.

Cannon and Carey, who had twin daughters Moroccan and Monroe, divorced in 2016. Cannon discussed a deal he made with Carey about buying telephones for their kids in a preview clip for the next episode of “Nick Cannon,” which will premiere on Oct. 11.

He revealed, “My oldest twins, Roc and Roe, wanted a cellphone at the age of eight.” “And they’ve got iPads, which I was all for—I’m all for it.” ‘Uh-uh, they ain’t going to be googling us!’ Mariah said. No, they aren’t learning about their new brothers and sisters. “We’re not going to play,” he continued.

“At the age of eight, I respected it.” But then we made a compromise and said they could take it at 10 p.m. ‘Uh-uh, no!’ Mariah said again. So I sneaked in at ten o’clock and still purchased them cellphones for their birthdays,” he added.

Cannon went on to say that he had planned to give the twins their new cellphones at their birthday celebration, even though he knew Carey would be upset. Carey became enraged, just as he had predicted. “To this day, Mariah is still upset at me,” he joked in the video.

Cannon posted the preview footage to his Instagram Stories after it was released, asking his followers if he was mistaken. “For Roc and Roe’s 10th birthdays, I got them cellphones—but Mariah didn’t want me to!” “WAS I WRONG?!?” he asked in the description of his Instagram image.

Cannon is the father of five children in addition to his twins with Carey. He and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir on June 14. He also has a son named Zen, who was born nine days after Zion and Zillion, with model Alyssa Scott. With Brittany Bell, he had daughter Powerful Queen in December. Golden, their kid, is also theirs.