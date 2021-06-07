Mariah Carey Speaks Out About a Rumored Feud With Jay-Z

Mariah Carey has debunked speculations of a feud between herself and Jay-Z and Roc Nation. During the weekend of June 4, rumors circulated that she had resigned from her management firm following an alleged “explosive meeting” with Jay-Z. She, on the other hand, disputed the reports, claiming that nothing of the sort had ever happened.

Jay-Z and Mariah Carey are alleged to have had a major feud.

According to The Sun, Carey met with Jay-Z in June to discuss her career prospects when an apparent altercation ensued, prompting her to leave his management firm.

According to the insider, Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting that did not go well. “She’s made it obvious she doesn’t want anything to do with him and has ended her relationship with Roc Nation. In the next weeks, she will formally depart. It’s a shame because they’ve done some fantastic work in recent years. This encounter, on the other hand, could not have gone any worse.”

“Mariah has been talking to different managers and believes she has found someone who fully believes in her as she takes her next steps,” the insider added. She is currently working on a very R&B-influenced record and is planning a world tour for next year, so she isn’t letting this get in the way.”

Mariah Carey has subsequently issued a statement in response to the allegations.

As reports of a breakup spread, the Butterfly singer resorted to social media to clarify the situation. “The only ‘explosive’ situation I’d ever ‘get into’ with Hov is a creative tangent, like our #1 song ‘Heartbreaker’!!,” she posted on Instagram and Twitter, alongside a clip from their 1999 collaboration’s video.

"To those who fabricate these tales, I say, 'Poof! —Vamoose,…