Mariah Carey is said to have severed ties with Jay-Z and Roc Nation.

Mariah Carey is said to have parted ways with Jay-Z and Roc Nation. The breakup is said to be less than cordial, and it occurred following a tense conversation about Carey’s future career. If the reports are true, Carey will be swapping management teams for the second time in five years.

In November of 2017, Carey joined with Roc Nation for the first time. She’s released her 30th anniversary album The Rarities, as well as her New York Times bestseller biography The Meaning of Mariah Carey, since contracting with the management group.

Her Apple TV for a holiday special is another big deal. Carey’s song All I Want For Christmas, which was released 26 years ago, also hit No. 1 in the United Kingdom.

Following her separation from her longtime manager, Stella Bulochnikov, Carey joined with Roc Nation. Carey and Bulochnikov issued a joint statement to the media, saying:

After almost three years of collaboration, Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov have decided that it is in their mutual best interests to separate on day-to-day administration. They have accomplished amazing things during their time together, most recently Mariah Carey’s new music and motion picture projects for the forthcoming Christmas season. Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov are still partners in a variety of businesses, and they will continue to assist each other.”

The singer is said to have had a fierce confrontation with Jay-Z, which resulted in her resignation from Roc Nation.

According to the US Sun, Carey and Jay-Z met to talk about her upcoming project. Carey is rumored to be working on a new album and a world tour.